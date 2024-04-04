Biden-Netanyahu phone call comes with warning for Israeli Prime Minister

President Biden's call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the pair's first exchange since an IDF attack killed seven aid workers. Khaled Elgindy of the Middle East Institute joins show.

April 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live