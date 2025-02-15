Jane Doe drops lawsuit against Jay-Z, Diddy 

The woman who claimed she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs when she was 13 has now dropped her lawsuit against the hip-hop artists. 

February 15, 2025

