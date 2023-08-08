Biden praises World Series champion Astros during White House celebration

President Joe Biden hosted the 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros to celebrate the team’s win on Monday, and focused on their work off the field.

August 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live