Transcript for Biden pushes pandemic relief bill

Democrats renewing their focus on passing a coma nineteen relief bill they're up against a mid march deadline when enhanced unemployment benefits are currently set to expire. Tonight president Biden takes his case straight to the people in his first town hall has president. White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now with more on this Karen what do you expect to hear from Biden tonight and what is he hoping to accomplish with this town hall. Today and this is a sales pitch for president by in this is a first chance that he will have to engage directly with American since he took office. Taking questions from a group of people that CNN who broadcast a town house they will be Republicans Democrats and independents. He is talking to the American people but the message of course is aimed at senate Republicans who he is still trying to get on board with his one point nine trillion dollar Kobe relief package. But Diane as we have been saying for weeks now they can do this without Republican support the president has said it is a clear choice for hand a pittance did deciding between getting bogged down in negotiations. Her moving forward to get something passed he is going to move forward so house committees this week are gonna continue their work on a bill turning that proposal into legislation we expect there could be a vote in the house. May be by the end of next week and the so Karen is expected to play out and it gets voted on in the house next week and then that where does it go from there. Yeah them off the course is to go to the senate report can get to president Biden and you know you noted that timeline narrowed mid march the White House. Is not saying for certain what data have to get this bill to the president's desk by mid march is what circled on the counters at the White House because that is when there are key benefits that had been extended at the end of last year. Extended weekly unemployment benefits that millions of Americans are getting. That's set to expire so they're running against the clock rate now that's when they would like to get this done. The clock is ticking but there's still couple weeks ago so we'll see it seems like the next big thing on the agenda is immigration reform what are Democrats plans there. At this top priority for the biting White House amid Kobe to release talks and of course an infrastructure and the irbil but immigration is something that president biting on T 81 who laid out his priorities and we're expecting that allies of his on Capitol Hill Democrats in the house and senate this week will lay out of the legislation. That goes through some of those priorities this is going to be sweeping and is going to be. Is something that keys in on things that I don't want to see done first and foremost of course would be achieved giving that pathway to citizenship for eleven million undocumented immigrants living in this country. Diane immigration reform is not easy and there has been many efforts to try and get sweeping legislation passed to reform the nation's immigration system he has not happened and that doesn't matter what party is in power on Capitol Hill or at the White House. The Biden administration is hoping they could break that trend and get something done and white house Press Secretary Jen Psaki said today that president Biden supports the creation. The commission to investigate the assault on the capital look at that look like. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving forward to send out what would be an independent commission that would investigate the events on January 6 sending leading up to that it's not be made up of members of congress this would be people from the outside similar to what we saw after the September 11 attacks in 2001. You could have former members of congress why is elders from both parties experts in security who would come together and do a deep dive into what happened. The White House said today that president Biden supports that this is up to congress they said to move forward on it but that he wants to see a full accounting of what happened that day. And anybody held accountable if it comes to that. All right Karen Travers forests in Washington always good to talk to Karen thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.