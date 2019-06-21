Transcript for Biden: 'Not a racist bone in my body'

I'm Molly neagle for ABC news slide in Washington. Joseph Biden is not backing down from comments he made touting his ability to work with senators he disagreed with to find common ground. Even segregationist. They're buying has come under fire for his comments at a fund raiser Tuesday night when he spoke about needing to fix our broken political system. Biden called working with senators he didn't agree wit to get things done including segregationist Democrats like James O Eastland and Herman homage. Biden said is when that he always called me son he never called me boy. And called helmet to one of the meanest guys I after new. But said what gas quiet at least there was some civility we got things done I'm comments have drawn sharp criticism from some of Biden's 20/20 opponents. But come on Harris Michael Bennett and Cory Booker. Who say speaking style to Cleo working with segregationist. Is wrong and while Booker is demanding an apology from Biden the former vice president says he has nothing to apologize for. And that Booker owes him an apology saying quote there's not a racist bone in my body. And ABC news has learned that Biden and Booker did speak on the phone Wednesday night after these comments were made. And aid for the Booker campaign tells ABC news that bite and initiated the call. For ABC news live in Washington I'm Molly neagle.

