-
Now Playing: Biden responds to chants of 'Run, Joe, run'
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi on Trump impeachment: 'He's just not worth it'
-
Now Playing: DNC announces Milwaukee for convention
-
Now Playing: White House sets stage for another shutdown
-
Now Playing: This day in history: April 4, 1984
-
Now Playing: Trump to ask for more than $8 billion for border wall
-
Now Playing: WH press secretary holds first briefing in 42 days
-
Now Playing: White House budget increases spending on HIV research
-
Now Playing: WH refuses to say whether Trump really believes Democrats hate Jews
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary briefs reporters
-
Now Playing: Presidential hopefuls make appearances at South by Southwest Festival
-
Now Playing: Trump: Democrats have become 'an anti-Jewish party'
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I feel very badly for Paul Manafort'
-
Now Playing: 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to 'break up big tech,' targeting giants
-
Now Playing: Pelosi commends freshman class on transformative 'For the People Act'
-
Now Playing: Former DOJ fraud official weighs in on Paul Manafort prison sentence
-
Now Playing: President Trump greeted with open arms by residents devastated by tornadoes
-
Now Playing: President Trump travels to Alabama
-
Now Playing: Bill Shine resigns from White House communications role
-
Now Playing: DNC ditches Fox News as 2020 primary debate host