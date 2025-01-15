Inflation report shows upsurge days before Trump takes office

Consumer prices rose 2.9% in December compared to a year ago, extending a resurgent bout of inflation days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous reports.

January 15, 2025

