Relative of Israeli hostage reacts to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

A ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Hamas, with the Qatari prime minister expected to announce the deal Wednesday afternoon, a Qatari official told ABC News.

January 15, 2025

