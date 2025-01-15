What's next now that Hamas and Israel have agreed to a deal?

While the deal has been announced by mediators, it still needs to go through a four-step ratification process in Israel before it can go into effect. ABC News’ Ian Pannell explains.

January 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live