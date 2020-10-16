Biden shares his thoughts on future debates against Trump

More
“I'm going to abide by what the commission rules call for. I was prepared to debate him remotely, which was supposed to happen, and he said he wouldn't do that," he said of President Donald Trump.
1:41 | 10/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden shares his thoughts on future debates against Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"“I'm going to abide by what the commission rules call for. I was prepared to debate him remotely, which was supposed to happen, and he said he wouldn't do that,\" he said of President Donald Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73646507","title":"Biden shares his thoughts on future debates against Trump","url":"/Politics/video/biden-shares-thoughts-future-debates-trump-73646507"}