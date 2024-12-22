Biden signs short-term government funding bill

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks joins ABC News Live to discuss how a government shutdown was narrowly avoided.

December 22, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live