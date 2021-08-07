Transcript for Biden: US ‘prioritizing the safety of our troops’ as they leave Afghanistan

You've been watching president Biden updating the American people on the US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan. And enforcers Q&A they're in the east room of the White House. August 31 that is the day president Biden says the military mission in Afghanistan will conclude. The president says the draw down is proceeding and secure and orderly way prioritizing the safety of our troops as they leave that country after nearly twenty year war. Even though 90% of that withdrawal has happened in the US will be in that country until the end of August the president says. Biden also said the wrists estate is unacceptable he says the US did not go to Afghanistan to nation build. Biden reiterating their that the US accomplished what it went to Afghanistan to do a mask to get 9/11 terrorist and deliver justice to Osama bin Laden. This all comes as the Taliban makes major gains in that country with the prospect of the Taliban takeover within a year. The president saying he told Afghan leaders that the US would continue to provide civilian and humanitarian assistance along with maintaining a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. At humanitarian assistance will include help to potentially thousands of Afghans. Who help the US during that long this war we're waiting on US visa applications Afghan translators and other workers. Cornell targets of the Taliban again I'm cannot smoke in here in Washington for more let's bring in ABC news political. Director Rick Klein and ABC news producer Pernod rover mirror across the pond in London. And I'm joined on the phone by ABC news congressional correspondent Rachel Scott who was in the room for Biden's remarks are asking questions as well as ABC news senior foreign course funny Ian panel. Who's also on the phone he's reported from Afghanistan for years. Thank you all for joining me after the president's remarks there. Let me start with you Rick Klein where it. We know that this was a party for senator and vice president Joseph Biden but its president Joseph Biden who can now do something about this. Discover remarkable moment Kenneth because you saw in real time president Biden as president. Wrestle with the legacy of America's longest war he's at least the third straight president really thirst for the president attempted promised to bring troops home from Afghanistan but it making clear that this is happening its happening now we done by the end of August. He is saying this is the time to forget the last twenty years and look forward to the next twenty years and yes he is someone that. Our originally has most members of congress did. I supported that troop presence in Afghanistan. But his views over that have changed over the years including when he was vice president he knows the issue well as he reminded us today. He was their multiple times a senator as vice president he knows the players he knows the issues she knows the stakes he knows the dangers and I thought so telling. That even as he says we did what we came here to do he said he will not be. A mission accomplished moment a reference of course to the the infamous photo law that the Bush Administration engaged in. I have to the end of the Iraq War clearly not a time for any kind of celebration. A somber day at a somber close to this war. The president saying the mission would only be accomplished wants tear. Is driven fouled of that part of the world let's move to Ian panel there again who has covered. That war in Afghanistan covered the conflict in that country for years Ian I have to ask you knew who heard the president say and really issue a strong defense. The Afghan leaders and security forces they're saying they may have the capabilities. That they can it sustain the government their due they have the power to sustain the government has the president said there. Yes things I think best that's putting her books on the situation that I mean director on the grounded is pretty disastrous. There is chaos in large parts of the country the Taliban have advanced. Ever more rapidly. They've taken have a multiple districts around the country did not control number of the border crossings between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. And Uzbekistan to the north. And today we're seeing images. From the border with Iran. To the west of the country also being taken over by Taliban. And again multiple reports of Afghan soldiers fleeing handing over weapons many of them supplied by the US military. So the battlefield reality on the ground aid to schools and schools have attacked every single day the Taliban extending their control over the country. I think one thing I would certainly agree with some good. People leave the room asking questions that is are less likely to the Taliban. Sweep across country and take care of parents they have dumb people backing much fixed. More likely that the country descend into civil war are and his country's. President Barton's up to you right in the government's no central government has controlled the entire country that the beating the unified government. But there have been. Government to control blood Schweppes all of the country. And that has been decades centuries to peace it's only when foreign armies get emboldened things to send into the current situation we're seeing at the moment. I think we've been true to that the chances of civil war are significance and shouldn't be underestimated. I think there's a lack of morale. With the lack of drive and his real doubts amongst the Afghan military more rules are seeing which people don't really reporting on it and number of militias and reforming be good policies he took part in the civil war in Afghanistan. That drove hundreds of thousands of people parts of the country. That led to hundreds of thousands of large lost. Those groups are reforming right now and they can just an open question how long the Afghan mentioned the government hold up about to lose good question. I'm socially arms who was was locals. Ian you mention that those areas that the Taliban is making gains how critical are those areas especially as we talk about. The fact of the tally could take over within the year. Yeah I mean what we've seen is a gradual process web what they've done says that the country split into a number of provinces. You have provincial capitals pretty much like you have states in the state capitals. What they tended to to take care of with the smaller districts the district centers. Gradually encroaching all into some of those provincial capital. Even threatening some of the moving troops in. I think he's true to say to them than the real question about where the Taliban actually have the capability to hold territory. They have very good a sweeping and driving away. I've recruits Obama paid very much you don't really have much skin in the game not comply thing. In parts of the country where they didn't come from the not a spending that apparently easel that so because that small. How they see it I think will be dipping when it comes to the Taliban being on the doorstep of their own communities and dashed when. UCB increase chances all civil war. I'm but there's a real sense and executed giving the Taliban a firm deadline when old US troops. Will withdrawal. It is a a green flag to the Taliban say okay. To promote Primeau orders for people first then that is agreed not for us to bend the browns almost provincial capitals. I think horrible will be much harder that will be resistance that rob could spark is in the Afghan military. But there is a lack of morale and we recently spent time wit. Afghan troops training in the official offices they tell you yet calls we can mine jarrah and don't need the united state. When you stand off they come to you and say. Who can help us when we leave may be Iran should come and help us maybe some of the other countries in the region and our. Is the real danger is that there are six countries bordering Afghanistan. Not a little more trails on the doorstep. Output who'll spend to get because country is. Strategically significant and and so I'd do anything could happen right now I'm that I think it will be difficult to predict. But that wouldn't be a cycle moment right now which is good afterwards and say. A congressional correspondent Rachel Scott you're in the room there in the east room of the White House questioning the president you heard his remarks as well. The White House at this point. I Anderson there was a press briefing with the Press Secretary earlier talking about mission accomplice using that phrase. The president again said they won't be mission accomplish until tears you know. Pretty much run out of that part of that. World. What are your takeaways here from with the president's remarks. Yeah he really get pushed back on that kind of in the act because slapstick east room. The White House just our president was speaking. You know I thought it was so significant. And that question that he was just referencing. There right now the president push back. On these reports that we were hearing each. I that the idea that the government the Afghan government could fall within six months heat that that's not. The U acted at that men and then I asked him. A question noble what does happen you know if the Taliban. Don't take over the capital of Afghanistan gold the United States for bond then and there is intercepting here is that the Taliban -- not gain much ground but. At Ian pointed out ark teen there including Martha Raddatz Hewlett. On the ground just two weeks ago seeking not only to translator that are in the region who collected Leppert debt but also top. The top military officials that they have made it clear that the conditions are poor kidney you're seeing it. For themselves they have expressed concern and out of the alarm about a potential civil war. But the question don't we're being if that were happened at the civil war were to break out at the Taliban word actually control over the capital. Well the united each deal and that question is still left an aunt search. Even after the president's remarks today. And you also pressed Jen Saki on that early in the press briefing as well not time to or ritual. Yeah the great tennis and and a lot of this past due with just. Kind itself black. You know you have people inside the country right now yet translator to eating Amir king each you have women who have spot where they're right let me get you thinking dean over the last decade. And they feel light. They are out there. Fearing for their lack. Essentially they feel abandoned and kill the president at Hocking about. I vacuum leading the translator that are still in their region. You know starting this month getting them all out by the end of August. Some of them have ordered directly that they don't really feel like they have. A luxury electric time on your diet but the big dire dire situation earth on the which we are gearing Berkshire. They're old lives here into the lives of their families as well. And so you heard the president getting a lot of questions about that as well if he out of five. With just how quickly that is going canoe and whether or not the Biden administration hasn't that Howard actually. I'm evacuate those people sooner get them this beat each but then after that comes the next hurdle whatever I have to apply could be says even if they are moved out of the country Lucas somewhere out. Just put beer at the application loose gore that does not actually ensure that they're beef that is going to be granted so this for the long wrote a hat for. A lot of people that are in the country right now making prepared they each. And Bruno you've been there on the ground for quite some time as well you have talk to Afghan people. We've all mention it here during this coverage about the Afghan people. Your thoughts as those people as translator those folks who helped US forces over the past twenty years. Carry out missions there in that country he can't help but to think about the people. Yes senate and and the people who've helped are actually the Afghan people themselves and they've been helped. And in fact I mean there is actually an incredible consummation in the country as a result of this intervention. I mean president Biden may say they were that to nation build but the reality walls. Damn I'm NATO partners that's exactly what they did to and they wade was a transformative. On the engagement that is actually existed many many positive. Facts float foot focal women for girls before or -- people to be able to take themselves away and start looking at. As a web running their lives as normal people do it not having to worry about factional violence and that have been plunged back into. At a time when those those those old ways of being having to be sort of we found hence scenes points about militia. But I mean I think in sadness does occur here is to this idea when's enough enough. I mean a trillion dollars thousands of people have been killed American soldiers and others the British have lost hundreds of the roads troops as well. And many tens of thousands of people wounded and so that's a sense in which this is. The never ending game but I just would like I'll be used on stand as you talk about these things in in in a kind of rational. If slightly a news coherence that pivots around or do we Afghan people. And there are the ones who ultimately gonna pay the price the real price now they have a responsibility of the government has a responsibility but there's no doubts at school. That the engagement in Afghanistan has made an enormous difference so yes maybe they haven't I and I'm voting crucial that we could say with absolute clarity that they have. Done away with Tara we were told by American diplomats that you know in effects. Terrell was in the DN IA all of Afghanistan when we were bad are hundreds of a kick out al-Qaeda. Fight is that nicest fighters in the country and we know that and the and Andy it's it's it's a worry about what's gonna happen my so what will singles is not just about the Taliban being defeated it's actually about war the country will become. In not defeating the Taliban the government may staple what kind of government is it going to be. And what kind of I live for ordinary Afghan people gonna have it's a very difficult. Situation. It is in terms of trying to balance. The interest of American troops have been cuts Afghan people not hard to not an easy decision to ties. Typical very complicated. Pernod rover there within a reality check their after the president's remarks on the US. Troop withdrawal and Afghanistan Bruno again thank you my friend Rick Klein Ian panel Rachel Scott think you all.

