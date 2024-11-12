FAA bans US flights to Haiti for 30 days after planes struck by gunfire

The Federal Aviation Administration has banned U.S. flights to Haiti for 30 days in the wake of Monday's gunfire incidents, according to a Notice to Air Mission issued Tuesday.

November 12, 2024

