Trump names a ‘border czar’ to join his incoming administration

President-elect Donald Trump, who campaigned on the promise of mass deportations, has appointed hardliner Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff and former ICE Director Tom Homan as “border czar.”

November 11, 2024

