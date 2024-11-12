Russia, North Korea ratify defense treaty as war in Ukraine continues

ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on Russia preparing for a new offensive against Ukrainian forces.

November 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live