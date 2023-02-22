‘Big mistake’: Biden on Putin temporarily suspending nuclear treaty

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ David Muir, President Joe Biden said it was “not very responsible” of Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt cooperation.

February 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live