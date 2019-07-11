Transcript for Bill Gates criticizes Elizabeth Warren's proposed tax policy

I wanna get your opinion on one of the 20/20 candidates. Senator Warren you know she got some push back about her wealth tax. From one of the richest man in the world. Bill Gates so what do you think of this little. Back and forth they had. The ability is pointing out that he's played more this more taxes than probably anyone in the United States which actually may be true he says ten billion dollars plus and he gladly paid twenty million. It's a hundred billion that he wouldn't want to pay. And he said that's kind of a joke but not really he's concerned that. Though the Warren tax plan on the wealthy would doubt stifle innovation in the the the idea that people will try to strive to create Krewell. I sent award for her part says she's glad to meet with Bill Gates about it and by the way won't be on billion dollars she would actually meet with a billionaire despite her or harsh words for them. In the past and explain with a tax plan the means so I think it's an interesting critique that gates is bringing here is someone who aligns itself more progressive policies to say wait a second. What you're talking about here taxing the rich could have pretty negative impact. All right so we're gonna try to see how that all plays out Marie client our political director right there in our DC bureau thank you so much. Thank you good to see you.

