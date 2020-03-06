First black mayor elected in Ferguson, Missouri

More
The city of Ferguson erupted in protests six years ago when Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer.
0:19 | 06/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First black mayor elected in Ferguson, Missouri
Election results are in this morning from two races being closely watched across the country the city of Ferguson Missouri has elected its first black mayor. Ella Jones is also the first woman elected to the office. Ferguson erupted in protests six years ago after black teenager Michael Brown was killed. By police a white police officer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"The city of Ferguson erupted in protests six years ago when Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71041676","title":"First black mayor elected in Ferguson, Missouri","url":"/Politics/video/black-mayor-elected-ferguson-missouri-71041676"}