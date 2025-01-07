Police warn of ‘To Catch a Predator’ dating app scheme

Authorities say that teens, inspired by a scheme on TikTok, are luring victims through dating apps and then framing them as sexual predators to mimic the “To Catch a Predator” TV show.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live