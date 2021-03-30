Transcript for Blinken reveals latest report on status of human rights worldwide

President Biden is committed to putting human rights back at the center. American foreign policy. And that's a commitment that I in the entire Department of State take very seriously. We will bring to bear all the tools of our diplomacy. To defend human rights and pulled accountable perpetrators of abuse. The reports we're releasing today are just one way to do that. One of the core principles. A human rights is that they are universal. All people are entitled to these rights. No matter where they're born what they believe who may love or any other characteristic. Human rights are also co equal. There is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important. Than others. Passed on balance statements discuss such anarchy. Including those offered by recently disbanded State Department advisory committee. Do not represent a guiding document this administration. And my confirmation hearing I promised by Harris administration would repudiate those unbalanced use. We do so decisively today. Human rights are also interdependent. If you can't assemble peacefully. How can you organize a union or an opposition party or exercise your freedom of religion or belief. If you're denied equal access to a job worn education. Because of the color your skin where your gender identity how can you attain health and well being for yourself and your family. The report releasing today shows that the trend lines on human rights continue to move in the wrong direction. We see evidence that in every region of the world. This is happening. We see in the genocide being committed against the predominately Muslim leaders and other ethnic and religious minority groups and should drop. The attacks on and the imprisonment of opposition politicians. Anti corruption activists independent journalists in places like Russia Uganda and as well. We see in the arbitrary arrests beatings and other violence against protesters in galleries. And in a violations and abuses inflicted on the people of Yemen. By that parties and that country's conflict. We see in the killing sexual assaults and other atrocities credibly reported in Ethiopia's tiberi region. And in the executions forces appearances. And tortures committed by the Syrian regime as well as its ongoing attacks. On schools. On markets. On hospitals. The latest of those attacks occurred just last week when answered regime killed seven people including two children. Cousins aged ten and twelve years old in a strike on the -- hospital. In western outlook. We all associate in the ways. Authoritarian governments are using in its forty new technologies. To surveil and harassed citizens and spread this information. At home and abroad. Greasy and what's happening in Burma. The events since the military coup. Occurred after this year's report was finished but we must. Nonviolent protesters in Burma have been killed. Beaten imprisoned. Including on Saturday when more than 100 people were reportedly killed by the military. Many of those killed were protesting on armed forces day others simply bystanders. The military said in advance that they might shoot protesters in the back or the head. And they make good on that threat. Among those reportedly killed. Four children the youngest. A five year old boy. We condemn these and other widespread violations by Burma's security forces. In the strongest terms.

