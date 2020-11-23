Transcript for The Breakdown - COVID-19 cases surge as Thanksgiving approaches

Hi everyone thanks for streaming with us on the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran president elect Joseph Biden is set to announce his first picks for cabinet positions tomorrow including his longtime foreign policy advisor Anthony blinking as his secretary of State's. These as expected named Linda Thomas Greenfield. As the next US ambassador to the United Nations meanwhile more Republicans are calling on president from two conceding the election after a court denied his team's effort. To toss out millions of Pennsylvania ballots and Biden needs that state by 80000 votes yeah. But some campaign and its allies have now lost at least thirty court cases challenging the election. Felt for this. Way to end the politics of the transition and one what's ahead let's bring in White House correspondent Karen Travers for more Karen. You're covering the trump White House and the Biden transition and and I know you are looking into both so. Oh who else might we hear being named a cabinet positions in the Biden administration what does that. Tell you about war look at. Big announcements from the president elect Joseph Biden and I think it says is that he is first just plowing ahead even as president from does not conceding this race and he is getting ready to step in on January 20 there's also a sense of stability from some of these picks these are people who have long experience in these positions Joseph Biden says they are crisis tested. And there are people that have ties to hand so let's start out a couple of Don you had a hand or my work as it to be the secretary of Homeland Security. He is an immigrant's born in Cuba brought here as a refugee by his parents UV the first Latino to serve in that position. President elect is also tapped admiral whole loans to be the Director of National Intelligence. And Terry she would be the first woman to lead the intelligence community. You mentioned Linda Thomas Greenfield shall be the ambassador to the United Nations she is confirmed. And total blank and as secretary of state and complaint is somebody that is a very known quantity here in Washington he's somebody that has very long ties to Joseph Biden he worked with him back on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He was at top foreign policy advisor to Joseph Biden when he was the vice president. He later served as a deputy secretary of State's so he knows his way around foggy bottom and the people there know him very well these are all very critical positions for national security and foreign policy and Terry of course as you know all of these positions have to be confirmed by the senate. Right in the hands of Republicans so far was together as Georgia runoff scholar and also sounded continuity there I was like a third Obama term a lot of those people coming out of the Obama administration let's turn now. To the current president what he's up to most Republicans calling for president from to concede the election. What are you hearing from the White House. Now the president still has shown no signs of conceding this race but Jerry he's really showing no signs of doing much of anything recently. He did foreign patents in the three weeks since Election Day in over the weekend was. Mostly spending his time at his golf course out in Virginia this of course is coming as there are more prominent Republicans now saying that the way his team is playing out this legal process is not going well just stating a reality there. Chris Christie an advisor close confidant and the president says that his legal team is a national embarrassment. You have the Republican governor of Maryland Mary Hogan say it's embarrassing that Republicans aren't stepping up and telling the president. The reality and at blocking or trying to interfere in his efforts now to overturn his election results. We'll see what happens over the coming days but the president is expected to be very quiet at the White House ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Jordan in more golf no doubt and I misspoke I said most Republicans as more Republicans like. Chris Christie and others are coming out to trump campaigns cutting ties with one of those attorneys have that have been organist Jimmy Powell put on quite a show at the press comes Rudy Giuliani last ring maegashira isn't really falls stands crazy claims glue that Georgia's Republican governor Brian campus staunch. Trump supporter was all part of a massive election conspiracy campaigns now lost. Thirty Howard cases along that around the country how long can this go on. Yeah I mean they're losing round after round in court at this point and I you know Vincent stunning moves by the trump White House in the trunk campaign. But distancing themselves from a lawyer who stood at the RNC last week with two of the president's attorneys. And saying she's not a part of our team really ranks up in the top five I think I'm really incredulous moments from this group tied to Sydney Powell clearly cross the line thereby claiming Perez of Venezuela and plot to take away the election from the president in the Republican governor of Georgia was involved and asked -- you kind of get this sense that at this point given how much they're losing in court and the ski eating statements from these judges to getting them dismissed. They're getting smacked down in court to. It's just seems aimed at appeasing the president turn your showing him were doing something. Even if the writing is on the wall that this is not going to go anywhere now how long can this go they can say they're gonna keep piling heroes but seats are starting to certify their election we saw Georgia do that at the end of last week Michigan's board of canvassing as he had their meeting today. Deciding whether or not a gonna certify that race and we'll seeing going forward Pennsylvania and Nevada Wisconsin all in the coming days will be doing the same. That could be the end of the road for the president and his legal case. The big clock is ticking of the gang that couldn't shoot straight as somebody said Karen Travers at the White House thanks so much. Despite warnings from the CDC to stay home millions of Americans have already traveled during US airports this weekend ahead on Thanksgiving holiday. The US has a record 83000. People currently hospitalized with covic nineteen. Now some experts are warning us to look at Canada as a cautionary Thanksgiving tale. Their Thanksgiving is very similar to ours but Canada celebrates in October. Since then the country's daily cases have more than double. Infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Halloran joins me now with more on this doctor aren't good afternoon what do you think when you see where the US numbers are right now. And you see what Canada's experiencing a few weeks after their Thanksgiving. This is very concerned Diane and you know how we've done after holidays in the house where there was Memorial Day fourth of July Labor Day we've had surgeons after all these holidays given were baseline is screwing around 200000. Cases a day with escalating capitalizations. There's no question. There's going to be more surges after Thanksgiving. And a lot of people are trying to get tested Turco than before the holiday now Quest Diagnostics is saying. To expect longer wait times to get resolved so what does that mean from a public health standpoint. Right I mean we're seeing long lines you know. Testing is an important part of our public health measures because we want to find out who's positive so then we can isolate them Trace their contacts the longer it takes to get these test results action the less you know it didn't do more challenging the public health measures are and armed she just will lead to more spread of the virus. So if you do get your results back in your negative. What precautions do you have to take it you're getting together with other households. Important question OK I so single negative tests. Are only so important and what I mean by this is. There was an animal study basically that came out and sent undated a construction and 100%. Of people chest neck and after an additional three peso to 84 that's typically one day before the onset of symptoms sixty -- percent of patients had false negatives. 78 when patients developed symptoms of cold in 1938%. Had false negatives and you were moral these tests were most accurate on DC or three days after the onset of symptoms worked it was still 20% false negatives what does this all meat should means a single negative test is not a licensed to take up our masks is not a licensed to -- gate and close proximity especially indoors around the holidays or even whether it's not the holidays but it's really concerning I want people understand. It's not a take off the mask Sri card if you test negative. Right understood and let's get to the good news AstraZeneca is reporting that it's coded vaccine is in their words. Highly effective they say 70% overall in the group that received top the dose followed by a bull dosed boost. One month after had 90%. Effectiveness so. What does that effectiveness rate mean what do you think when you see this news it especially in light of what we've heard from Pfizer in midair and a. That's important so we think we got his information three weeks ago we'd be just bursting at the seams computer war slew affected as the flu vaccine which is we're happy if it's 50%. So we're trying to figure out why a overall with 70% is actually the one thing I want you to remember the AstraZeneca clinical trial didn't have a pause so one question is how. How many patients only got a single dose of the vaccine age and actually got Hogan nineteen before they got that second dose not short that's part of does statistics we're hearing on the other I want leader you mentioned this guy. The the fact. It was the first dose when it was half dose and the second dose was full goes back. Up to 90% effectiveness style that's also potentially why would have to those first EU. The highest result as opposed to actual deals for the first and second vaccines again these things can each be explained I just want to caution the public should we have to be careful when we're comparing across trials we have to really wait for these final result. I want to be encouraging though with this vaccine is going likely going to be less expensive and it only requires refrigeration. And the AstraZeneca Oxford group is using a viral vector to deliver. Deep two in order to deliberate the genes that are gonna make despite protein why that's good news is when you're using viral vector is remember viruses can replicate. And you can you can really scale up this edition -- a lot of this vaccine for the world but it remains to be seeing. We you know as we get final results from the. All right doctor Allan thank you as always we Americans all Lester making choices on how we're gonna celebrate Thanksgiving based on. The state of the cold in nineteen pandemic in how we assess that here's what some of us had to say about it. How they gathered why they're heeding Kobe nineteen warnings and staying home. And then also I think that people are thinking about Thanksgiving hopefully they're staying within their house. But I think that's good you know we're fan. Cancel. Your holiday plans. Don't travel if you're going to have people from outside your principle of limited to two other households. Cabot out sag. Where your face coverings and keep your distance. We have the tables outside that are hitting the ten feet apart so I'm very saved me. Household and says it tables that's when people keep people find they get Apple's six point table to themselves. We also did this schedule so everybody together this time. Leaving a half hour of her switching out the Clinton and and to sanitize the scenes at everything he's been mixed bag my diet. I believe that we can think Adelaide to celebrate and it's not going to be like normally it. Mike to the center college they're not coming up. So it as aids and different difficulties and sadness. But I think I'm not all of fox. We can at Seward thank goodness it can't happen ill that we normally have. It's just in the best we can't lift circumstance. And some of the voices of people as they approached and Thanksgiving holidays when we come back and heartbreaking look at a site ahead of the holiday millions of Americans waiting in line. Food banks try to feed their families are an especially difficult year for so many. Bring you a few of their stolen plus what you can do to help those in need in our country. JPMorgan is now predicting the economy it'll shrink by 1% next quarter due to the pandemic the bank warns this winter will be grand but it does expect a rally in the second and third quarters based on vaccine development. And prospects for a stimulus package Deirdre Bolton joins us now. To break its all down did you given week could have a vaccine approved as soon as next month. Why are the predictions so dire for the end of this year and the first quarter next year. Well I think it's about hiring and and even JPMorgan she's included that as part of that overall call so we have what we're dealing with current EU which is the rising number of corona virus cases and of course behavioral changes and that means collective leaves for all of us a third point which was not mentioned in the JPMorgan call but was mentioned with BankAmerica is that right is sack dance there Izzy stimulus and vacuum where our collective mean waiting to see if another form of stimulus and their performance. Or will be passed for average Americans you know there's when he one million Americans who are receiving some form of items women insurance. So where that is the backdrop it's just gonna take time now from the bright side is on the site and the timing. Again o'clock meg in America this morning saying good back half of the year we will be much stronger and that is as everybody or everybody with a majority of people. Are vaccinated and then again those seen girls and begin to change and in the army have been so hard hit or anything to do it. Leisure hospitality even entertainment. If people don't feel so scared for their personal how of their Shanley is how well then going to a concert becomes really viable option once those arsenic content do well. The grass as well and in future we could also see more people start losing some benefits Tennessee naturally cares act expires. A little that look like. Well the clock is ticking and your point it's really sick Kindle only and there are a lot of opponents in the chair act which have really pulling out certain segments of the population. Hasn't mentioned when he one million Americans in some form or another receiving some form of unemployment benefits a lot of that is a way as of December 30 church there's also been some support for student loan it hasn't there has been a lot of flexibility people who own a mortgage who cannot pay their mortgages. Right now. You are not allowed as a bank to work clothes on those properties if somebody has a mortgage that is back. Danny Mae or Freddie Mac. That's about 75% of our population if you are a rancher it is illegal from the federal sampling to be kicked out of your waist and these are all really serious support mechanisms that were put into place in the terrorist act in March and so there really is a lot of concern with the fact that this is ending in 39 days from now Diana and for Americans on the road really need to score points. There is another. Vigil was any kind of see where we'll tell you the same thing. Another packaged in some form is necessary. Send your dream put these things together the expiration of some of these benefits the employment picture right now the overall economic take church but then kind of a brighter horizon ahead. What isn't all look like for the average American. The average American and my thinking you've done so much drew prayers are zeman was injured people that you're asking about their quality and most people without a sense of Tulsa personal CD and how they want to interact with their communities I received friends and family person and a larger community so as soon as these vaccines become a little bit more widespread. And people are comfortable living our lives which looks a little bit more like the pre pandemic life's. Then you have a pretty strong chance for a great economic recovery and what we spend of course adds up big wing and consumer spending what you and I send collectively. Two thirds of our economy so once people feel comfortable traveling and going out. You have a completely different economic picture Diane but until then. Most people will tell you. When you don't know how giant Tudor Bolton thank you should that. And long before the pandemic childhood hunger in America was. A real have overlooked problem in our country as cases rise now and remove banned millions remain out of work problems only gotten worse food banks across the country are being inundated with long lines of people needing food Americans has so many Stanley struggle to get by at the same time congress. Has made zero progress on another relief package Keira Phillips has a closer look to the eyes of some of the families. Who need that help most. This is no ordinary walk to school because you won't see Shawn agrees three children. Or how she usually gets them dressed packs their backpacks. And their lunch. Because in this pandemic and there is no school. And there is no lunch. Unless she makes this one on I ninety minute journey one way for my children has already. Will be sold let them for free lunch. Which means dinner to you are blessed themselves in the end so imagine my family. It's it's time Sean I never imagined it would give his back. Sometimes embarrassing yeah. This lets you have to go through. This there and I that you in your husband or go without food just make sure the kids have food most of the time. We want to make sure that they have had their polish and then maybe another portion before we would eat. Damien then it kind of got to the point of matter we only eat maybe once that they can't write. That set us also now meet the gray family three kids with special needs dad a dishwasher and and Sean a server statistic get a little bit of fools. Is hard nowadays both of them lost their jobs when restaurants were forced to close some help this morning. Entering their apartment. Is humble in the shadow what is the hardest part of your day at this point. When you get your daughters say to you. Mommy can we move. This place is tax lien loans home me it's had that the demise trying to prost left feet when I go to bathroom I wanna give them go to bathroom. Worried and anxious but thankful. Because they are one of one in every six families getting food from a food bank. Hispanic and black families it hit the hardest route let me ask you guys this. What are your favorite foods that you get from school. Apple's. Early morning when he acts he. I can't. I'm not fat sounds delicious. Are you grateful for the food blue yeah. Yeah grateful hearts. Fueled by an unprecedented. Pandemic pace pantry production. This is the capital area food bank. And this is what's happening seven days a week. Eighteen hours a day Friday here we are in our nation's capital give it to me straight every day how many kids are going hungry we have over 200000. Kids. Who are going hungry every day and that's a 60% increase just in these last few months of the pandemic. See you're getting families calling me and it never expected to ever be in this position never ever because they had paychecks they had jobs for -- says this pandemic is pushing child hunger to debris. The capital area food bank has gone from serving thirty million meals. Just fifteen million so you've purchased five to seven times more food in this time. That's right from ten to an end to peanut butter to rice to cereal in the dry area and produce 40% of everything that we provide to my neighbors in need is Freddy's. Onions cabbages potatoes turnips carrots. Fresh healthy nutritious food. Food get right now he's an eternal glass. Thank you put this is what did you let me every day every lines around the corner and every local food bank in the nation's capital from. Isn't big men and rain or shine. Things. Fast fast fast right now. The number of hungry Americans tripling in just one year. Parents granting security Phillips for that report and joining us now for a closer look. At one hard hit community Christian martial to create greater Cleveland food bank president. A Christian I cited Schering happily listening to bank town of from the great Stanley at what do you feel given your experience when you see a story like this. You know it's just heartbreaking and yet it is in time. I'm so. Admits are you together to help make sure that it is available in lending yeah I'm I'll tell you getting Cleveland's condition and bids or one out and art programs across the northeast Ohio should unbecoming. Of the pandemic we've also started doing our eggs ill drive through distributions. Many of the clients' companies lines are being explains how Weezer. And families last Thursday are breathing getting distribution of more than 50% recipients or children in your citizens. So Ohio just set another record turn new Kobe nineteen cases adding nearly 121000. Cash in just the last day what's your view. On the ground there in Cleveland when you look at the last few years are using a difference now in need. I got absolutely. And he has skyrocketed since this pandemic hits we insert a 100000 more people this year and we did last year. In the same time here yeah I'm more than 40000 handling is our new. I haven't turned to us for the first time you know her before needing help from anyone in the emergency food. Now we're even getting new family telling us. Coming a day. You know this pandemic started in March and certainly we and he groaned and at least you have seen in my meaning. Three month emergency under emergency funds. And so we are still seen new families in line. I'm Christen its Terry Moran and I wanted to ask you how people are responding. How are the donations understand that the Ohio State attorney general partner with the house take a look at nonprofits finding that there are operating under budget. How are people responding to this. You know I just I just I don't blasts and delivered a very generous community our community has seen a need an interest on hinge and that is what is allowing us to step up and YouTube are. We have purchasing and killing more than this year with community dollars. We distributed at half million more pounds of food since March and we did last year at this time we absolutely would not be able to do with very generous community. We know we're getting calls from. People who used to be donors are calling this and so sorry I can't contribute. But I confining myself in need of food and what do I do. And so thankfully. We are able to can happen to partner agency your character and distribution and make health food available. And Kristin we just heard our business correspondent Andrew Bolton talking about the economic picture of the forecasts right now bird the end of the year the beginning next year the economic picture the expiration of some benefits. What do you think about that when you look at that and holidays. What worries you most when your trying to plan for the months ahead. You know more federal help is desperately need and Eric Klein and and milk concerned that we haven't seen any additional dollars and route yeah I'm telling you we're planning to all year you know when we put her hands together for 20/20 one. That we hear that we are going to be meeting due to dairy all. I don't do next all out longer. We certainly hope that's not necessary but Chris and we're so glad that you are there in case it is president of the greater Cleveland food bank Kristin thank you for your time and thank you for your service. You. And that does it for us here on the breakdown I'm Diana say don't. And I'm Terry Moran we'll see backyard tomorrow at 3 PM eastern but it definitely want to leave you it's presented without comment his presidential pardoning turkeys. The White House back in 28 Ting. Great. The winner of this saw it was decided by a fair and open election conducted on the White House website this was a fair election. Unfortunately carrots refused to concede. And demanded a recount that was still fighting with carrots and and I will tell you we've come to a conclusion carrots have started tell you the results did not change. Can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.