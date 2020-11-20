The Breakdown - Georgia to certify its election results Friday

More
Plus, President Trump’s latest attempts to reverse his election loss, and the U.S. broke new COVID-19 records as cases soar.
24:53 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown - Georgia to certify its election results Friday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"24:53","description":"Plus, President Trump’s latest attempts to reverse his election loss, and the U.S. broke new COVID-19 records as cases soar. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74326343","title":"The Breakdown - Georgia to certify its election results Friday","url":"/Politics/video/breakdown-georgia-certify-election-results-friday-74326343"}