Transcript for The Breakdown: Former President Trump’s impeachment trial starts tomorrow

And. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. And I'm Terry Moran there is growing concern among public health experts that Super Bowl watching parties could turn into super spreader events causing a new surge in coma nineteen games. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs from. The mayor of Tampa is defending the celebrations on the street saying that a majority of people acted responsibly put. As we saw there were few masks and little social distancing fill the possible consequences with doctor Todd Keller standing by with the ladies. Meanwhile 10% of the US population has received its first shot of the vaccine as cases have been dangerous UK variant double in the US every ten days. Coming up our reporter takes us inside a lab studying those mutations. Then shows his father trying to stop them from spreading and also what we're learning about the signs of what we could see here in the US. Man the one Dulles Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still waiting for emergency use authorization here in the United States and as the company waits for the green light. Our team got an inside look at how facility and Baltimore is making the vaccine and the steps taken to get him ready to ship. As soon as possible. We begin with the second impeachment trial of former president trump now less than 24 hours away. Impeachment managers are expected to use images and videos from the siege on the capital is part of the case. Meanwhile Democrats are proposing to send 3600 dollars per child under six to American families. As part of the pandemic relief package White House correspondent Karen Travers and ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now. For more on this careless are the impeachment the question at a hands. For this impeachment trial is did then president trump in sight the insurrection so what are impeachment managers hoping to show with images from that day. You're gonna show a lot of videos Diana and they're gonna makes its haze that the president was behind this that. The people that stormed the capitol that day were listening to instructions from the president. And taking his word and turning it into action as. And they're pretty use a lot of video a lot of images from that day to essentially make lawmakers relives the horror of January 6. You know today and I I think there's been a lot of talk in Washington about how every day we've gotten further away from that day on Capitol Hill. The passions have died down a bit you know the there's now a lot of process about how the impeachment trial will play out and then the defense that president Trump's lawyers will put forward. And what does impeachment managers want to do is take everybody right back to that day to do is couple of hours. We're it was not clear how that was going to end and the horror that many of those lawmakers were feeling. Remember they were witnesses to it they were victims of that assault on the capital. And I think tomorrow it's not just making them inside the chamber re live it but also Americans who are tuning in and maybe from debt. Even though is only just a couple weeks ago. And so rake in order to convict president trump sorry ex president trump at this trial. That leads seventeen Republicans to join the fifty Democrats to reach that constitutional threat threshold. Doesn't seem likely if it doesn't happen. What's the point of this trial. Well I think there's two major points that Democrats are gonna make your what is just for the propriety of the institution set to make a point that yes he has been impeached by the house it is appropriate for the senate to have this trial. And maybe just as critically to find some sort of congress congressional accountability for these actions just because the clock ran out on his presidency. The view among some Democrats as you can't just let it slide the their view is that it is proper to hold a trial for next president many Republicans most of all of the senate appeared to disagree with that. I'll legal scholars are split on the question I think most of weight of the evidence was suggested there is a role for the senate to continue to have a trial medium and necessity for an. And if you're there already then it not. Predicting is really a question of whether. Each of the democrats' minds you're gonna let these actions like this words like this lie to allow. Present on his way out of office two in their view inside an insurrection. Against the processes of government. They care any other making in Washington right now of course is this code that relief package what's the latest on these negotiations. Get negotiations are continuing up on Capitol Hill and and stop me if I've said that before but Ozzie ready yet and probably going to be saying it every day now for the next couple of weeks. The White House today says that the process is playing out up on Capitol Hill there are several committees in the house this week who are gonna start the work on taking the president's one point nine trillion dollar proposal. And turning it into a bill a bill that he could sign she now what the White House doing about this the president of course can't take his message out on the road because of coded they're not doing a Mans where she's going out and talking directly to the American people. But they and the White House says they're still getting that message out there and they're doing a full court press right now. To try and drum up support among the American people hundred plus interviews. With national television outlets in podcast and hearing about thirty some interviews with local television outlets. Trying to speak directly to people now it's working because right now the polls are showing. That Americans support president Biden's push to get a Covert relief package we have a new poll from its -- ABC and it says it found 67% of Americans that big number say they -- approve of the job that he is doing so far on handling the corona virus pandemic when you actually talk to Americans about a relief package gotten out of ten say they support a -- nineteen relief package now when you actually ask them what the he would just exit. 49%. Say. That it may think Democrats shouldn't pounced the president's proposal without any Republican support and course they'd congress has paved the way for that happened. 40% does say they'd be interested in seeing a smaller aid package if it meant you could get even a small number of Republicans on board. Stand and Terry the message we keep hearing from White House officials behind the scenes and at the daily briefing is they have the support of the American people they're gonna take that out there for a spin and they think that they really do feel that. Any criticism the president gets for breaking that pledge of working with Republicans that bipartisan promise he made on the campaign trail. They think that is nothing compared to what Republicans would get in terms of criticism and backlash for not supporting relief to Americans right now who really need it. Well at we've heard stuff like that before Rick a lot of things are popular with American people that don't get done here in Washington. President Biden has signaled. He could move ahead with this pandemic relief package without Republican support to what would that mean for his presence handful work getting done here in Washington gone formal. It's a defining question prosperous presidency Terry because he's got these twin goals he knows that it's important critical that he provide relief to the American people for public nineteen to bring us to the other side of this pandemic that's defined the last year of our lives. He also knows that he was elected with the promise of breaking some of the logjam in Washington bringing unity bringing bipartisanship back to Washington and it may be that it can't really do both of those things and he's gonna have to decide. Is it worth it took gold digger on Colby even means sacrificing the broader political goals or do you shave some of your asks all on the Colbert relief package. To try to downgrade what you can get I get some Republicans on board has sent a different message and I it is the kind of thing that. I is going to define where the president spent stands visa vis congress easily the American people does eagle purely partisan or does he sees some Republicans. He and Rick Republican senator Richard Shelby of Alabama says he will not seek. Reelection next year he's now the fourth Republican senator to announce plans to retire. After this term what does this say about the state of the Republican Party right now. Well senator Shelby was noticed 86 years old and running for another six year term he'd be 94. At the end of that that's sad this is a man who was such chairman of the banking committee chairman of the intelligence committee chairman of the Appropriations Committee and the fact is that. Bringing back the majority in the next session of congress the senate doesn't look great right now however that whether your 86 or 56 for 36. Right now Republican prospects of taking back the senate don't look great and that is. Coloring some of this decisions around retirement. All right Rick Klein and Karen Travers on that thanks very much. Well for more on that coming impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump let's bring in constitutional law professor Robert side from Boston university school along. Pesticide thanks very much for joining us we've now seen former president trumps legal teams expected. Defense they laid out laid it out and a couple of brace. And did the bulk of it is arguing that putting a former president on trial a private citizen. Is unconstitutional. Not forcing them by the firm is not provided for in the constitution in several places. How do you respond to that we haven't done before. I think the constitution's language itself is actually equivocal on this point two. But. You know we got some parts in the constitution that limit of the kinds of sanctions. That can be meted out. But but obviously nothing can actually speaks to this question what happens to someone Worcester a former official. Now I think you're right that the weight all of the expert views seem to. Fall on the side of allowing this to happen. Partly because there be some strange consequences if the answer to mourn. Someone could just tender their resignations. Rewrite before. Being impeached for example and skates fit the consequences. That the framers clearly wanted. So you know what we've seen in the past is that the house in such circumstances has proceeded to impeach. Some former officials in similar circumstances. Com and then we sometimes seen around what we might see this time which is that the senate will have its own view about this. And perhaps price to question though whether this is constitutional. Kind of into into each senator's own the US to the verdict. So we may start with that constitutional argue may be may end with it as well there could be a motion to dismiss. That's a constitutional process impeachment reserved to the political branches this is not a criminal trial in a court. So what positive prosecuting or defending a case like this guy is in the political branch of government and what to expect to see. Absolutely I think it the task in front of the house managers. Is a fairly tall one you know what they want ultimately is to hold. On the former president accountable but also to sort of don't put an end. A prominent political exile and this of course is going to be controversial from the get go. They also have to you know lay out. Facts are sufficient to really convince enough senators. But a crossover the other side and to believe that when the president gave that speech on January 6 but he meant she would -- that crowd up. And the point that crowd up the hill. But would see corrupt purpose trying to stop the counting. And you know they believe it got enough year. But the defense is gonna have a very different story to tell in which if you look at the president's own words she doesn't actually. Specifically say to do anything illegal. That you know I think this is one reason why there's going to be huge dispute about the relevance. Bob on the president's actions and words. Before January 6 I think we'll see that the house knee injures will try to. An eight she's speech the culmination of an entire plan to subvert constitutional process to hang on power despite having lost the election. Whereas and you can already see this in a brief. Mr. Trump's lawyers are going to try to argue that that all of this is just day in irrelevant narrative as they say. So then the consequences. Of did not holding president trump accountable one of them political forces that drove this with the Democrats and some Republicans as well. As you look at the constitutional language there as soon as you as you read it it is ambiguous. How much weight Willie b.'s sort on the state craft side on. Senators and and members of the house first. Reds' fans it this is something we were off the trajectory of American history there was an attack on the capital to interfere with a constitutional process. Encourage the very least by the president. It isn't that was driving here more than the legal questions. I think that's right and I think. Is the appropriate question because there's there are many of us who study. The constitution who believe that the impeachment mechanism. Is is not as effective in terms of holding a president accountable in the way that the farmers had hoped for example. They design impeachment mechanism in a world in which they didn't believe that two parties. Could become national powers and and hold their. Elected officials as such. You know partisan views they believe that people will be able to move back and forth pretty easily and do what was best in in in the eyes in the country and we really haven't seen that. I'm so you're actually right that this is a really big and important political moment for us because I think that what the senators are gonna have to keep in mind and is that we're gonna see more. Our elected officials aspire to power. Like Donald Trump we party scene with so this is in the kinds of things. And position the things that people saying positions that are taken we look at people like senator Ted Cruz. And and of course senator Josh holly and vicious people. Coup but will either do what is popular home or to think about constitutional. A limitations I think is incredibly important moment but I hope that the senators take seriously. There's another question that I think that day that hopefully they'll keep in mind and that is to the role of the First Amendment it's certainly the case I think that the president enjoys. The right just like any other ordinary citizen. Two speak particularly on controversial questions otherwise how we expect the president. To get anything done. On the other hand I think that we as voters are entitled to hold someone who who occupies such an important positions which. Which exercises such vast power. To a different kind of standard then what. Ordinary citizens are are hills who until I think that's can be the even maybe an even more important question some ways. Do we do we blog in the future. Presents to people say whatever they want. To corrode the democratic process to deny that there's something called constitutional limits. Or do you frankly hope that future presidents will except things like. A peaceful transition of authority. And don't you know every person's. Sacred right to vote I hope that this and they just keep all those things in mind. From -- constitutional law professor from Boston University thanks for helping us sort out some of these thorny questions in the trunk second impeachment. My pleasure. Well at least 10% of the US population is now that at least one dose of the governor nineteen vaccine but is that. Astronauts outpaced those Nomo more contagious. Covered nineteen variance we'll go inside a lab in London. To answer that question yeah after a break. Feeling unreality entire energy in the crowd is just so we take today. And everybody was really good kid and not grease you're called on how he. Hamas standards and technology we're all friends and get even though we didn't know each and every moment through this together. And that got Bulgarian. So I'm a physician assistant or emergency room. So. The they had a federal law believe com posts news over the front line workers. I just got lucky enough to get a good didn't send us your and I never thought I didn't. This kind of automatically feel connected to people and the president of the difference dream cruise through proven effective suddenly we're business there is hearing. It isn't candidates Kerry and it's hot for time Valentine again I'm from Boston don't often see them learning raise. Creating a drop every. I admit I'm crazy. It still does you really even exist and I don't think that there's always a good evening fast. Nine. It makes it all worth it felt so great to be honest health care partners slash. So many great people just can't lying unlocked yeah. The yard line. Really really great I just like everybody right. Welcome back those were just a few of this 7500 vaccinated health care workers and got to be in the stands. During the super mall last night not much of a game it looked like they work. Sitting in a packed stadium and are actually joined by 30000. Cardboard cut outs in the crowd for safety including. My son. Who is there courtesy of his mom meanwhile there is growing concern it's a bowl parties could cause a new surge in Covert nineteen cases just as vaccinations are picking up. More than 41 million people have gotten at least one dose as Johnson & Johnson waits for emergencies authorization. Of its single dose vaccine. Are even pilgrim is inside at Johnson & Johnson manufacturing facility in Baltimore. People what are you saying there. This is where the magic cap and they're actually making vaccine in that stainless steel by a reaction you can see here about trying to me and that they will be making all of the designated doses for Johnson & Johnson here and Emergent Biosolutions which is in Baltimore. Maryland you may remember Johnson and Johnson's contract with the US government is for a hundred. Million vaccine doses like I said that's all happening here. And they've been ramping up for this for quite some time through most of this pandemic. Working on this vaccine so that the way and Johnson & Johnson gets that emergency use authorization which we are expecting to see. Happen at the end of the month that these vaccines are able to go immediately to people and that people can immediately start getting the vaccine guys. Right we hope so even fill them in Baltimore thanks Ciba. And the race is on to track identify and test Kobe mutations as more cases. The highly contagious UK and south African code variants are starting to be found across the US. Other US surveillance is now ramping up we also relying heavily on information from scientists in the UK. Which is a world leader in so called genomic sequencing they BC's Ian panel visited a Sanger institute in Cambridge and has more from London hey Ian. Hey Terry Don this was a fascinating games in cities ponds for variations of the saws cut over in nineteen virus. Why does that not so well partisans mutates all the time this much we note. Some of the mutations are harmless some make no difference at Seoul and so they can die out. For the third category other variations. That could be more damaging that could make the vaccines that are being issued right now. Less effective. And if we don't know what the variations off that we contests and how we will know whether or not the backs into putting in our rob we'll protect says I gangs these new. Mutations. So what is institute doesn't it's a global leader here the United States uses its findings. As does the rest of the world busy guy other bullies so that total made to leave for another woods. It's what's left. Have to test the samples that you know I have probably had that people who says he but had when you have one nice piece just Waltz. The results essential to allowed are analyzed and then at the end of that. Products Latin. That's is sent to this slap in Cambridge England set its asset carried out across the U today. And there are receiving something like half a million of these samples a week that I had sixteen million samples of this stuff since the outbreak of the pandemic. I'm they're sifting through it sold the positive ones are taken out that analyzed all these high tech very expensive machines that run twenty full seven. And they're looking full variations. Allman the virus and then when they do they're able to back track because of the bar codes and say. Will there was an outbreak of a more dangerous looking very at the South Africa won the UK one at a happened in this particular zip code. And that's what we've also witnessed on the ground and having so it's testing. To the South Africa barrier which is so many people concerned. Is now emerging in certain parts of the UK that now rapidly trying to test so that the information is being said with the United States. Leading. US scientists that we spoken soup has said that information is invaluable because you don't know what it you're looking bull. But you don't know whether the vaccine you putting into Iran who will it today tomorrow. I'm into the future Terry Diane. Seems like that information is becoming more valuable every day in panel in London thank you. And even though cases are going down here in the US White House officials today are warning that now is not the time for states to start rolling back restrictions. Due to what we're learning about these new variants are joining us now to break it all down ABC news contributor doctor Todd Eller and it's here I doctor Alan we've heard White House health officials including doctor thought she warning. That the UK Barry could become the dominant strain here by the end of march so we heard from in there. How they do this in the UK how our federal health officials here. Doing it monitoring for evidence of how widespread these variants are in the US. And you heard that before we weren't doing a good job brewers equal to about zero point 3% of our Iceland's compare that to the UK were we heard. They were content handle I think about 7% but here's the good news from doctor Wilensky. Who's our current CDC director she said that people are increased our sequencing by tenfold. That puts hasn't run a few percent hand she said we're going to do more hopefully another 10% higher. Unnatural ultimately hopefully tempers are brought Iceland's com. Who'll be sequence and wonderment and she's been talking about his collaboration between the department of public health labs. The commercial labs and academics general apps like think we're all of this we will increase our genetic sequencing. And hopefully below identify and not just identifier but also share with other countries so they can learn just as we've learned from the UK result. Africa and Brazil. Doctor Alan near governor Andrew Cuomo today announced. Good restaurants in New York City can begin. To serve customers 25% capacity indoors again starting Friday so as you look at those numbers at the community spread. Are they low enough that we can start doing things like this again safely. Right Terry reminds me remember when your mom said she was a kid do it right the first time. We didn't do it right the first time our first shelter in place. After we came out with that we didn't drive the virus don't know we weren't doing universal masking our testing what synopsis and also because of that. We just under control virus we've definitely turn the corner and that's good news but we have to be concerned. We need since he and other surges winter. As a few more months and it and is we're hearing more Bulgarians went down its adult. Hospital capacities don't the number of cases of fallen by 50% is that you can understand the governor has wanted to open up restaurants and has livelihoods are at stake here. And transportation secretary but a judge in the CDC director have both suggested people get tested before domestic air travel. How helpful do you think that would be. Well we heard doctor wounds can save our earlier that this is you don't just. Another example of testing. More aggressively so we can try to find more cases you know I think. It makes his whip. And I can't remember a single tasks do you have do you have limited utility we've learned over time. The more we test sequentially. The more sensitivity or accuracy there is but with. That's I think what's most important is right now we probably should be limiting his travel at. Bodies were traveling I think testing is probably a good idea we'll have to see how much how positively we we pick up. What this and on the vaccine doctor a doctor for Archie today continues strongly. We're feud the idea that until there's ample supply. You can focus on giving out as many first doses as possible stretching out the time between first and second dose of that second dose on the back burner. They've done under the UK it seems to be working there but. Can explain why that might be problematic. Well the first thing I what does it is. I want my kitty and I want to be able to eat soy think what doctor Barnes was saying is. Get as many first dose is possible. But prioritize this can tell us how I think what he's he's he's not okay to just think Clinton everyone get a first dose and that's enough. You know remember majority and buys were all tested in their p.s three trials that. Two doses. Yeah that's what gets you up to 94 to 95%. Now there's a little bit of wiggle room and we don't get the vaccine within three or four weeks slips and we get the second dose six weeks later pot. I think that's okay are immune system is these these clever enough to be only handle that. Bryant actor Todd Eller and always great to have you on thank you. Take your guns. And that does it for us here on a breakdown I'm Diane Messina. And I'm Terry Moran make sure to keep it here for full coverage of the second impeachment of former president. Donald Trump and we'll get started tomorrow afternoon here on ABC news live and tell them. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.