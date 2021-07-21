Transcript for 'Breakthrough' COVID cases at WH, on Capitol Hill

More breakthrough -- cases have been confirmed that the White House and on Capitol Hill White House staffer has tested positive along with a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Both aides are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile a heated exchange erupted on Capitol Hill between senator Rand Paul. And doctor Anthony found chief Paul accused bounce you of lying to congress about funding research at a lab in Wuhan China. Doctor found she fired back. All the evidence is pointing that it came from the lab you know there will be a responsibility for those that funded the lab including yourself I totally this recess to allow them witnessed her I totally resent the law IE they're doing now propagating. Sanded and you'll army implying. That what we did was responsible for the deaths of individual. I totally vsan could have and that anybody could have lying here senator it is you senator moral you do not know what you what talking about quite frankly and I want to say that. Officially. Doctor about you have been the target of conservatives psalm one him fired.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.