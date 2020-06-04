Transcript for ‘I appreciate his calling’ says Trump about Biden call

I also spoke just. A few minutes ago we vice president. Former Vice President Biden. Who quote. And we had a really wonderful warm conversation was a very honest conversation we talked about. Pretty much this this is what we talked about this is what everyone's talking about is what they want to talk about. And he gave me his point of view and I fully understood that and we just did a very friendly conversation. Lasted probably. Fifteen minutes. And it was really good is really. Really nice that is very much I appreciate his call. Your. It was president appoints president Biden's spokesperson so that he made some suggestions. You my actions can be taken you know that we agreed that we weren't gonna go about what he said but we had a very very good to it was a warm to all. I enjoy it I hope you enjoyed it and use short as fifteen minutes. Questions yeah suggestions it doesn't mean that I do those suggestions but certainly it suggestions and I also told him some of the things we're doing but the conversation was a a friendly very friendly is it.

