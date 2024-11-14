Calls growing for committee to share Gaetz report

Calls are growing from prominent Republican leaders for the House Ethics Committee to share its report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live