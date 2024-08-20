A cameo-filled ceremonial roll call at the DNC

Standing along Indiana delegates was actor Sean Astin of "Hoosiers” fame, while Louisiana native Wendell Pierce, known for "The Wire," joined his state's delegates as they cast their votes for Harris.

August 20, 2024

