Carson defends new HUD policy which could evict 55,000 children

Jorge Soto of the National Fair Housing Alliance discusses the effects and impact of a controversial new HUD policy which could result in 25,000 families losing aid.
8:51 | 05/21/19

Carson defends new HUD policy which could evict 55,000 children

