Transcript for Chief Justice John Roberts injured head in fall

To that breaking news from the Supreme Court the High Court revealing Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized two weeks ago. The 65 girls suffered a head injury after taking a fall on Father's Day. It was bad enough that he needed sutures and was held overnight. The Chief Justice has had seizures in the past but doctors say lots months fall was caused by dehydration. The Supreme Court did not disclose the injury after Roberts fell a spokeswoman released a statement confirming the.

