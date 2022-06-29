Colorado secretary of state on threat of election deniers

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat running for reelection, says Americans must double down on democracy as unfounded claims of election fraud run rampant ahead of the midterms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live