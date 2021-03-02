Transcript for Congress discusses removing Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees

The future of the Republican Party and the fate of Republican congressman Marjorie Taylor Green democratic leaders today announced. That the House of Representatives will vote tomorrow on whether to strip the Georgia Republican. Of her committee assignments are right to sit on various committees and the embattled congresswoman. She's got a long history bizarre false and incendiary remarks that includes. The unsubstantiated election fraud claims also Perry's wild conspiracy here she appeared to endorse violent threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats. Teaches us is suggested that the sandy hook and Parkland school shootings. We're state each time. So joining us now to discuss the situation is a very good person on this subject her 20/20 primary opponent from the state of Georgia doctor John callon. Duct count thanks very much for being with us. I don't economy. So you ran against certain you know a lot about this rhetoric going into the race and you have said afterward you did your district elected quote a rattlesnake why. What they do that. Last year great campaign Suarez and attacking all the media channels she Cheney and where it really cute and I knew it was coming from another district could have been running for eight months she was. We'll fund it she had some key endorsements. Beijing a running out and political not this first time ever run. Arena campaign has a constitutional Christian conservatives are warning to be a servant leader. Trying to trying to due to your career against his church imagination into. She came across as a problem Eagles as as a writer she category Carano. I'm sorry cancer chancellor cantor and should you give it was during apparently convincing and our district he's frustrated with the gridlock in Washington DC even CE. The rise of socialism instead of the crazy we might seem extreme left just isn't real existential threats to us. She and that in a way that I just couldn't. Unfortunately. Chipper is all right it river. And doctor town Republicans are meeting today to discuss screens future's so what do you want your Republican colleagues to know. And what do you think would be appropriate action here. No other decision. On that would be beyond today's economy there have been here are the British immigrant only know how to do that appropriately. What Republicans who noted the people who request to order just are working people they love this country. They're with some of the foolishness in Washington DC we've seen a lot of that. He had little frustration. You know we're on the conservative end of the spectrum were frustrated with a towel. Follow our perception be extremes on the Democrat side it seemed to get away with things never go unpunished yet. Are always coming you know us poorer hearty little misstep it's our. This is going to be are not sure that it did it sure didn't urban communities cities necessarily going to you. Toned down rhetoric I think you may embolden her and in some ways. As I don't know the right solution as it were me I always. Will be one probably the first one casino site you know. Misspoken. Your Serb people orgy district. And I remind you ought not making headlines stop making me. The messy jurors see the story midseason conservative message out its feet this story she transitions into the well. Johnson did to it today that she thinks the reason this is happening tours because she's quote. White woman wife mother Christian conservative business owner these are the reasons they don't. Want me on education and labor so it's an identity issue as she says herself feared but but let me actually turned grew larger question of Republican Party. Of which as you say you're a proud conservative Christian member. Top. The Republicans are also deciding the fate of congresswoman Liz Cheney. Also conservative from Wyoming she's facing calls to be stripped of her leadership role because she supported the impeachment of president trump after the I attack on the United States capitol what's your take on this growing divide here in Washington in the Republican Party do you see it. Across the country. Why do Nacional around district leaders aren't there is I don't going on for us all look up the Republican Party and I think we all. The matter where you find yourself amount argument. To remember that we have a viable. Conservative Party in this country. Sure the republic. I will certainly help wanted Democratic Party this this this challenging breaks and brings our way. We have to come back and again I think we are to get back to. We got our message be heard and not be about the messengers we can't use these caricature of extremes on the Ryder went after the Republican or. Coal or release or Liz Cheney she endorsed me for my primary campaign and I think he's not someone who's given leeway. And out of conscience spit that they should be allowed to do that they're not Avery should think that's the honorable. And doctor cal and I wonder 01 how my general do you think that social media and engage many getting alikes and get an oppressed. Drives that division that you're seeing are those extreme views that you're talking about. And also you know green tweeted on Saturday that she had spoken with former president trump and that he supports her. If that's true what kind of power do you think his support carries. Don't know what he's Dugard popular in the Republican Party popular in my district on the would seek confirmation on that and kind of see what is present need. I supported. I didn't think social media is brilliant needle in our society right now and I joke to somebody the other guy. When you look at this like we like we look at tobacco now. And it was something that was prevalent around but we didn't understand. The dangers and it may be. When we look at this wrong over the next I'll open and realized he'd weak U. Rain is a little bitter we're really. Going to do small. Armed ourselves. Doctor John cal and thanks very much for joining ushering her perspective on this important issue for the Republican Party and as you point out for the country as well thanks. Pretty.

