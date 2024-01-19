Congress holds off government shutdown for a few more weeks

Congress has passed a short-term spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown, just a day before the deadline. The deal is now headed to President Biden's desk to be signed.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live