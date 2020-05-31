Now Playing: Nation Divided: Searching for a path forward

Now Playing: Minnesota small business owner’s tragic loss

Now Playing: President Trump out of sight at White House

Now Playing: 'As a black man in America, watching those videos gives me profound PTSD': Gaspard

Now Playing: 'To take (Trump's) bait time and time again is just a gift to him': Nancy Pelosi

Now Playing: 'Our foreign adversaries are going to take advantage of this crisis': Robert O'Brien

Now Playing: 'We are living in a country that has a two-tiered justice system': Rep. Ilhan Omar

Now Playing: President Trump warns ‘so called protesters’ on Twitter

Now Playing: War of words between Trump, Minneapolis mayor

Now Playing: Biden promises Floyd’s family ‘justice’

Now Playing: Does empathy matter to voters?

Now Playing: Facebook wouldn’t have fact checked Trump: Zuckerberg

Now Playing: Twitter flags Trump’s tweet about protests as ‘glorifying violence’

Now Playing: Early Facebook investor discusses Trump's executive order on social media

Now Playing: Trump hits back at Twitter with executive order

Now Playing: Proxy voting violates Constitution, House minority leader says

Now Playing: Video of a Memorial Day pool party in Missouri sparks outrage amid the pandemic

Now Playing: Trump says he'd delete his Twitter account 'in a heartbeat'