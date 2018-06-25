Transcript for Congresswoman urges Americans to confront Trump administration officials

The congresswoman Maxine Waters is facing growing backlash for urging Americans to directly confront members of the trump administration. When their out in public over his stance on immigration. Now the plea bro orders came after the Press Secretary was asked to leave a restaurant. By their owner because of her defense of the president and other trumpet aides were recently heckled while eating out. Oh Utah senator Orrin hatch is among the Republicans blasting Warner's comments tweeting. This is a very bad dangerous I get debate and even disagreement is critical to the American experiment. But what we stop seeing the humanity in the other side we all lose. A former advisor to president trump has apologized for using a racially charged term in a heated debate with a black guest on Fox News. Ex deputy campaign manager David bossy and democratic strategist jewel pain we're discussing immigration and rhetoric being used against some supporters. When this happened. Michael Hayden posted a picture of how Schwartz. Not a medal he is talking a liberal Michael Hayden. Yet that this stream you're not your article read your I do your cotton picking mind I don't get most of you on the guy so he's got that you've got to tell you guys there are about them are guidelines. I got some relative says it has gotten ridiculous is that you will allow you. Abbas he later apologized for saying cotton picking mind and said he should have chosen his words more carefully. Fox News also released a statement calling me up first quote deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.