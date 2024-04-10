Cost of US effort to build humanitarian aid pier off Gaza expected to top $180M

The U.S. plans to spend at least $180 million to build a massive floating pier off the Gaza coast to enable humanitarian aid shipments after Israel blocked ground routes.

April 10, 2024

