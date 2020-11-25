Transcript for COVID-19 in the Black community

Doctor Leon McDougal the president of the National Medical Association and a professor of family medicine at the Ohio State University. Great to see U thanks so much being with us doctor. Good afternoon. Well the letter was put together by the black coalition against cove in nineteen as we mentioned walk us through the significance. Of this organization and why you feel it it was so important to sign this letter. It's critical. And you spoke to earlier about their lack. Trust. A data for example. A National Medical Association. Established a cold it nineteen past wars. Where we tablets stumbled. Expert. Who have been meeting with Kaiser we have met with mud and are now we have met with. AstraZeneca so we're looking at that data also we eat. Plan and all can be an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration. We're age. Side by side. Boys. That whoa look at bed data. And also share our thoughts on AP the vaccine so there could be more confidence in it. And doctor Leon upset about some of things that that caused that some level of mistrust or at least contributed to it because. It would like to think that the quality of medical care that you receive in this country has nothing to do with your skin color but studies have found for example that black patients. Are less likely than white patients to receive treatment for pain black mothers are more likely to die in childbirth. Why does this happen and how is it affecting how the pandemic is impacting black Americans. About news begin to out race is on structural. Racism men is a legacy and all going in Ben's. Today in a mini communities it is mine here in Columbus. Ohio. L crisis. Soul. And also they are Oracle Bea did say it is we Penske. You lose. Experiment. That being said we don't have the gold bag to the 1930s. We could focus right here on one -- money on how black and brown people. More being counted in this league or it is pandemic. Are finding information but there is distressed image and it and we don't have to go bagging his creek we get a little bit money money. So doctor it does this love letters of Black America. And at act as a black doctor personalize. This time for me will you what is it been light. Means it's a deal with this pandemic and see so many black moms dads children family members impacted. By co bid in such high numbers. Yes so. I made Standley position. Practicing on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio a predominantly African American community. And it really hurts my heart is seed beat. Thanks called it nineteen on the community. Or example. One of my patients. Around 35 years of a former college athlete and sleet. A wire two. Contract being cold at 190. What happened it was an icu or over a month. Had to be placed on dialysis. Or kidney failure job. In the end it's tragic now. I have some good news see he was able to transits in all load. Dialysis. It just minutes each suit. It's not just a well Webby. Do you may live it or you made guy you know there are chronic ailments that. One can bid Belo related suit me. Hold it nine team in Jackson. And end in the hear about family members grandmother's. Dying and in net effect being the middle hell of other people in the family this is really adds it. Well doctor we lift you up for what you're doing now is a position but just a human being. Elie hours appreciated could love letter doctor Leon McDoogle thanks so much for your time today. Oh thank you.

