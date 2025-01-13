CDC warns of 4 respiratory illnesses on rise in 35 states

The so-called "quad-demic" includes flu, COVID, RSV and norovirus, with ERs across the country seeing a surge of patients, according to health officials.

January 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live