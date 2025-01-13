Latest on Israel-Hamas ceasefire negotiations

A source close to the ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar told ABC News that Israel is waiting for Hamas to approve moving into a final "closing round of negotiations."

January 13, 2025

