Transcript for Crowds gather outside Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC as Election Day closes

We're now less than two hours away from the first polls closing on Election Day 20/20 ABC's Devin Dwyer to join us now from that noisy black lives matter plaza in Washington DC DeVon. What I see what a contrast right across the park with the White House they get away. Hey Terry it is a festive scene out here building by the thousands just in the past I. Our so you can hear the music a lot of anticipation. Tonight there are a little bit of anxiety to for the violence. I'm good yeah obviously the preparations in place here for the potential hot some of that ballad sniper just take a look behind me this is a sea of Americana. I'm melting pot relic of America's diversity of page embrace faith even talking to folks coming out here tonight Terry they wanna be here for potentially historic moment. I but they're not. Losing sight of the fact that this could be a very contested election tonight so we know that some of these. By demonstrators planned to be here all night long holding vigil until the results are so certified haptic a look at. With beards and the perfect wrap protections are being put in place around the White House door three layers of fence here. The White House is just behind me three layers of France protected Donald Trump in their tonight as the results come in got to take a look at this scene. Hardest hit that he out here all day paint the fresh signs black lives matter. Get rid of trump. We see Jesus saves here they've been player Bruce Springsteen out here Terry a lot of people wanna have a have a stake in this campaign and they want to be here tonight. The witness potential history Terry. Hi Devin it does look guy looks baseball looks happy looks festivity as you say obviously that that is a I'm not a pro trump crowd First Amendment getting a good workout there. And you know that we've seen on CNN Washington DC and now here in New York all those stores boarded up. What's your sense about the possibility that merchants seem to fear of trouble on the streets there. It is surreal down. They're tearing you've been down here to see all of these buildings boarded up for blocks. Around the White House. Certainly authorities are prepared receive police are keeping a watchful eye on the margins pretty low profile so far but we heard the mayor just today say they will not tolerate my. Violence. A lot of the demonstrators down here say they plan to get out of here. But once darkness sets and it's just starting a bomb now so we'll see but Terry you get it there I have been so impressed today at the peaceful. Demonstrations are peaceful voting that's taken place so far today. This this election has really gone off without a hitch despite all the warnings all that get pandemic preparations. This is quite a scene here. On this election Dave Taylor. Yet Devin I think you have cigarettes and this may be that as far is bad news there's not much at this point ductwork. Thanks very much.

