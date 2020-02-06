Transcript for Cuomo disappointed in police response to NYC looting

York city was loaded. It was a loaded yesterday. In Manhattan. Middle of Manhattan. Also. In communities of color. In the Bronx. And in purple and. Where we've spent years doing economic development in distressed communities. And these looters destroyed businesses that were essential to the community. And the very people we're trying to help. That is a very different situation. The police. Must stop though eluding and the criminal activity. That is the essence of the police force. They are supposed to protect the community protect the property they did not do that in New York City last night. They did not. I've been guiding New York City last night. And I im disappointed. And outraged at what happened in New York City last night. Those lewd urged those firm about criminal activity herded hurt every one. In the communities. The protesters. Went to the communities. That tend to be the poorest communities. In New York's it. And the police in New York City. We're not effective at doing there job last night. Period. They have to duke editor.

