Transcript for Cuomo mandates most New Yorkers work from home

Just to recap we said we have a plan of action there are three steps flatten a curve slow the spread. Increase the current hospital capacity and number three identified. A new hospital beds. Do them or let the same time. Which is to challenge make government work mobilize operational lives. Get it all done get it all done today. On density reduction. This is a data driven decision. Looked at the increasing the number of cases. Look at the hospital capacity. And do our jobs. And do everything you can to slow the increase of the spread. So that your hospital system can deal with the growth. We've been taking increasing steps and density reduction. Because the numbers have been increases. And again this is driven by science and by data. We said voluntary work from home mandatory closing schools statewide mandatory reduction. Of state and local workforce. Mandatory tristate agreement. On bars restaurants Jews mandatory. In offers workforce cut by 50%. Said that yesterday. The numbers have gone up over night. I am going to increase the density control today. No more than 25%. Of people can be in the workforce yesterday it was 50% we're reducing it. Again except the essential services that we spoke about yesterday. That means 75%. Of the workforce. Must stay at home. And work from home again voluntarily I'm asking all businesses to our people work from home. As a mandate. 75%. Of your employee base. Must work from home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.