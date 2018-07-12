Transcript for This day in history: Dec. 10, 2009

The president announced his plans for expanding the war in Afghanistan. Today in Norway he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize. The president addressed that contradictions saying there are times force is necessary is morally justified in order to achieve peace. In accepting the award he became the fourth American president to be so honored earlier the president signed a book. Adding his to the names of previous winners. And tonight thousands paid tribute to the president and the First Lady with a torch light procession. Most important. Was his speech. In part of this because I am at the beginning. And not the end of my labors on the world stage. Compared to some of the giants of history would receive this prize. Schweitzer and it came. Marshall. Demand hell. My accomplishments. Are slight. Perhaps the most profound issue surrounding my receipt of this prize is the fact that I am the commander in chief. The military. For the nation. In the midst of two war. I'm a responsible for the deployment of thousands. Of young Americans to battle in the distant lands. Some didn't kill the ship and some will be killed. We must begin by acknowledging. The hard truth. We will not eradicate violent conflict. In our lifetimes. There will be times when the use of force not only necessary but morally justified. For make no mistake evil does exist in the world. A nonviolent movement could not have halted Hitler's armies. Negotiations cannot convince Al qaeda's leaders to lay down their arms. I understand why war is not popular but I also noticed the belief that peace is desirable. Is rarely enough. To achieve it. Where force is necessary we have a moral and strategic interest in binding ourselves to certain rules of conduct. And even as we confront a vicious adversary that abides by no means. I believe the United States America must remain a standard bearer in the conduct of war. That is what makes us different from those whom we fight. That is a source of our strength. That is why I prohibited torture. That is why I ordered the prison at Guantanamo Bay closed. We can acknowledged the depression will always be winners and still strive for justice. We can admit the intractable only. Deprivation and still strive for dignity. Clear we can understand that there will be war and still strive for peace.

