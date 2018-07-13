-
Now Playing: AG Rosenstein announces new indictments stemming from Mueller probe
-
Now Playing: Trump calls his own interview 'fake news,' slams changes from European immigration
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: 12 Russians indicted for hacking Democrats
-
Now Playing: Clinton ally says new Mueller indictments show probe not a 'witch hunt'
-
Now Playing: A royal handshake: Queen Elizabeth II meets American presidents
-
Now Playing: This day in history: July 12, 1984
-
Now Playing: Immigration is a 'very negative thing' for Europe: Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump meets Queen Elizabeth amid mass protests in England
-
Now Playing: Trump avoids London as British protest him
-
Now Playing: Trump heads to the U.K.
-
Now Playing: FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies on Trump texts
-
Now Playing: FBI Agent Peter Strzok testifies on hill; HHS complete phase of family reunification
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan calls Democrat bill to abolish ICE 'craziest position I've ever seen'
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh continues Hill charm offensive
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan says America is 'better off now'
-
Now Playing: Manafort says he's being treated like a 'VIP' in jail: Court filing
-
Now Playing: Trump is in Brussels for the NATO Summit
-
Now Playing: Acting EPA chief addresses staffers for the first time since Pruitt's departure
-
Now Playing: London Breed sworn in as San Francisco's first black female mayor
-
Now Playing: 'Where are the children?': Protester asks VP Mike Pence