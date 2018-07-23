Transcript for This day in history: July 24, 1990

From ABC this is world news tonight with Peter Jennings good evening we begin tonight with a paper chase who is judge David Souter where does he stand on the major issues likely to come before the Supreme Court. President Bush's sudden announcement yesterday that he was nominating judge Souter of New Hampshire to the High Court. Has set in motion an army of researchers poring over everything he has ever said or written for the record. As of today there appears to be general agreement he is serious he is cautious and he is very Smart. But where does he stand our first reported from ABC's Jim wooten. His accent is Jim you wind down the east yankees. How you doing today judge Souter turn up translated that's Barron up. And that was just about all there was today from this man who would sit on the country's highest court. Before lunch with senator Rudman his fellow new Hampshire Republican and his chief patron in Washington. He would say only that his blood was circulating slightly better than yesterday. I didn't think it was. I was. And I I really was. State zones. Q. Well. And so were the liberals public interest groups who scrutinize such appointments shocked and puzzled yesterday. They were up early this morning to begin their pursuit of the real judge Souter. At the Alliance for Justice in Washington. Hasn't had any written opinions on the version. It turns out he doesn't and so he remains the phantom of the judiciary. Precisely what the president had in mind. He was in Philadelphia today but not far from the controversy surrounding his nomination. Abortion was not in his mind he said and shouldn't be in the senate. And there was no single issue no litmus test or standard dominating my decision. To nominate. And I Lander should be no litmus test. In the process of confirmation. Nevertheless that he was intensifying from such groups as the National Abortion Rights Action League. The American public is being asked to put our lives in the hands of this nominee we have a right to know. Whose hands were putting our lives in two and what he thinks and believes. Senators don't usually ask a nominee about his specific views on a specific case and even if he is asked judge Souter has already indicated he will not answer. The president wants him to take his seat without taking sides. Jim wooten ABC news Capitol Hill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.