-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain pays tribute to late husband at rally
-
Now Playing: Trump to hold 3 rallies today
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Texas Senate and Georgia governor's races
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Probably' won't meet with Putin in Paris
-
Now Playing: Who is Christine Hallquist?
-
Now Playing: President Trump hits campaign trail for Republican candidates
-
Now Playing: 2018 Midterm Election coverage
-
Now Playing: Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate opens hacking investigation
-
Now Playing: Migrant Caravan pushing towards US
-
Now Playing: Texas Senate race tight in final days of campaigning
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Final countdown to midterms
-
Now Playing: Trump makes final push in battleground states as midterm election nears
-
Now Playing: Obama urges Georgians to 'be unafraid' of efforts to block voting rights
-
Now Playing: Trump admits Republicans could lose House
-
Now Playing: Obama lays out midterm stakes, calls out Trump
-
Now Playing: Transgender Vermont gov candidate says Trump 'wants to eradicate my community'
-
Now Playing: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?
-
Now Playing: Trump tells reporter: 'You're creating violence by your question'
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: US set to reimpose all Iran sanctions under nuclear deal
-
Now Playing: President Trump says US troops 'don't have to fire' at migrants throwing rocks