Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 28, 1986

In Washington on the Senate Intelligence Committee announced today it will formally launch an investigation. Into the Reagan administration's arms deal for the land and the use of the money from those sales to help the Contra rebels in Central America. When the hearings open on Monday the CIA will first feel a heat a specific inquiry will examine the legality of a CIA flood of weapons to Iran. Before President Reagan approved any such missions. We have details now from senior correspondent John Skelly. One week ago CIA director Casey went before the senate and house Intelligence Committees. To explain what he claimed was a minor CIA involvement. And secretly shipping US arms to Iran. Casey's answers not only failed to quiet key senators suspicions. But brought an announcement today that the senate committee was ordering special hearings beginning Monday. With all witnesses including representatives of the in this city. Being required to testify under Oates. But we will be talking to a number of people of the Central Intelligence Agency whom we have reason to believe. Had some specific knowledge of some parts of this operation of the who can have. Dimension which doesn't get that out of bill Casey's testimony. Durham burgers action supported by a ranking committee Democrat senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont was accompanied by a committee letter to President Reagan. Warning that all government agencies. Must preserve vital documents relating to arms deliveries and to the diversion of funds to the Contra forces. I'm very concerned about the security as some these documents. There's no question in my mind that colonel north did not act alone he had to act and had to act we have some of the intelligence agencies. In the past few days there has been deepening concern about the safety of evidence as a result of Casey telling the senate committee last Friday. That the CIA has only incomplete records of the US weapons shipment. At a CIA controlled plane flew secretly to Iran last November 2 months before President Reagan authorized such flights. Committee experts believe that such shipments would violate several US laws. Reliable informants have told ABC news that Casey under vigorous committee questioning. Insisted that the agency did not know. But the cargo included arms because the supplies were in covered boxes which no and examined before or during the flight. John Skelly ABC news Washington.

