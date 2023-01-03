DC mayor calls on Biden to end work from home for federal workers

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser urged the Biden administration to send federal workers back to the office during her inaugural address on Monday.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live