Transcript for ‘We have a deal’ on infrastructure package: President Biden

Or developments here in Washington president Biden's bipartisan deal that he struck. On infrastructure. Bipartisan group of senators. Hundreds of billions dollars on roads bridges things like that ABC's political director Rick Klein is still with us a wreck. On this issue. You you've been you Wear many hats force today we appreciated it but in addition to the debate. Of what's going to be in this large infrastructure bill. That I'll start with very different ideas about how to pay for right were spent a lot of money these days where they land on what they call in Washington. The pay force. Ya I SA Tara looking at what the White House is saying on this and of the war on Capitol Hill is that some of the ideas are pretty squishy doesn't involve any new taxes it doesn't involve even the gas tax but. There are things in there that I think a little questionable about saying that actually. Does anything to pay for things like got tightening unemployment insurance Beasley cracking down on fraud and in unemployment as well as taxes. Also things like user fees Superfund fees. One DK for that they talk about here is with a call macroeconomic impact which basically says. This is gonna juice the economy so much that we don't have to pay for that it's gonna pay for itself. That's a little less a little squishy as I said and NI I wonder how that's going to be received particularly among Republicans this will be able to say it's okay this is the kind of thing you should use. The deficits it took to finance anyway because they're long term and important investments for these other people who say. Let's not just keep adding to within the deficit that's gonna be inherited by our children and grandchildren and there is a lot here in terms of thought painful pay force not a lot of your thing's gonna make. A politicians really sweat it out which I think is by design. Yeah I've been around the town long enough to know what people say we get into dollars from fraud where we're gonna fix all problem is that what role or whatever. If you have any potential ways fraud we're paid for by getting rid of all that waste fraud and abuse have been saying that for Brad long long time. So but let's talk about the politics of this was a bipartisan group of senators. Negotiating this Mitt Romney got a shout out to the president is remarks in the eastern saying he's never broken his word to me and and others present seems he's gonna confident. He did that that he can sign this bill. But really you know when you look at that group and the rest of the senate and the votes that they'll need. How done a deal is this. Yeah I did not even close it is quite a balancing act as you look at those you start at least ten senators five Republicans and five Democrats. It's not clear that there are another five Republicans which you hate to break the filibuster and it's not clear that you have all the progressive Democrats that the Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren wing of the party very skeptical about this deal and it back Nancy Pelosi earlier today came out and said my members are not gonna vote for this unless it is paired with a much larger package. That's going to be part of the budget process a party line vote. I've she says there there ain't no deal if he wants to get bowl and and and notably to meet Joseph Biden signed off on that notion he said in fact he wouldn't sign. This this the bipartisan package or was he also gets the bigger package so yeah one trillion dollars is big enough but now you're talking about. Six trillion dollars or bust and that's the Biden flight. That is very difficult it's going to be easy for Republicans the stand against the easier now that they can say the price tag is actually going to be larger because Democrats are gonna try to spend more. And before progressive they're gonna need to now. Make good on that promise the explicit promise from the house speaker from the president that you get cold feet of the big package on his smaller package at the same time. I applied and I don't think had any false optimism around as he said he's gonna have to problems of folks but what the thing he does go outgoing form right now is. This is the first time in a really long time Terry do you have a legitimately bipartisan piece of legislation that has the backing of the president the United States. And his party of course and controllable house in the senate. Those are good things those are positive signs on the ledger probably get down to nose counting and getting to that that final vote that a lot of work to be done. He had to throw back for sure throwback moment but let let's see if it fits into contemporary politics or not for Klein thanks as always for everything.

