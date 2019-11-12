Transcript for Debate begins on articles of impeachment

And back here Holman now to Capitol Hill were debate begins today and the articles of impeachment brought against president from. The president fire back during a campaign rally last night blasting the charges as flimsy and pathetic. But Democrats are undeterred they insist the president abused his power and be treat the nation ABC street and Marshall joins us now with the latest from Washington. Serena good morning. Today good morning to you the House Judiciary Committee announcing that they will be taking of those articles for debate and approval beginning later this morning. It's an announcement it's a made only through. Three times before an American history charging the president of the United States. Donald. With committing high crimes and misdemeanors. House Democrats declared they will impeach president trump charging he abuse the power of his office an obstructed congress. On the abuse of power they charged the president ignored an injured the interests of the nation. And betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections. On obstruction of congress they charge that trouble without lawful cause or excuse rejected every subpoena request for evidence the article declaring. In the history of the republic no president has ever ordered to complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry. Hours later the president on the campaign trail reacting. He's too flimsy pathetic. Ridiculous articles of impeachment this is the lightest impeachment. In the history of our country by far. Impeachment is an accusation of high crimes and misdemeanors and a house vote likely to come ahead of Chris mess. Democrats responding to critics who say they're moving too fast. The argument why don't you just wait. Amounts that this. Why don't you just let him cheat in one more election. In the senate where the president is eager for a full trial live witnesses and all not happening until after the holidays. It'll it. Be right around. The time the bowl games. Top senate Republicans have also indicated they may not call live witnesses calling it a risky move that would go against what president trump says he wants to see in that senate trial Kenneth today. Right through commercial breaking it all downpours there from Washington think he'll.

