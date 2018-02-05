-
Now Playing: White House lawyer Ty Cobb says Mueller didn't leak questions
-
Now Playing: Trump makes first visit to State to swear-in Pompeo
-
Now Playing: Dec. 14, 2008: Iraqi reporter throws his shoes at George W. Bush
-
Now Playing: EPA whistleblower says he was told Pruitt wants him fired
-
Now Playing: Trump presents teaching award to educator of teen refugees
-
Now Playing: Sanders talks about Trump's meeting with Southwest crew and passenger survivors
-
Now Playing: Deputy attorney general depicts latest GOP critics as cowards
-
Now Playing: White House defends taking records from Trump's former doc
-
Now Playing: McCain reveals this is last term in new memoir, criticizes Trump
-
Now Playing: Mike Pompeo delivers 1st speech to State Department
-
Now Playing: White House blames Iran nuclear statement mistake on 'clerical error'
-
Now Playing: Trump calls special counsel questions leak 'disgraceful'
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with crew, passengers of Southwest Fight 1380
-
Now Playing: Ronny Jackson out as Trump's personal doctor
-
Now Playing: Tree planted by Presidents Trump, Macron vanishes
-
Now Playing: Trump attacks senator over Ronny Jackson claims
-
Now Playing: Trump says 'we'll see what happens' with Iran nuclear deal
-
Now Playing: Trump says DMZ could be site of summit with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Pence visiting Mexico-California border
-
Now Playing: Trump 'didn't discuss' vulgar comments with Nigerian president